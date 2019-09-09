US wants energy dominance regardless of what happens to oil prices, deputy energy secretary says

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.Trading Nationread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.Technologyread more
Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.Politicsread more
The online beauty brand, valued at $1.2 billion, has been building out its bench of top leaders. Glossier CEO and founder Emily Weiss sees room for growth as no one beauty...Retailread more
The U.S. deputy energy secretary told CNBC Monday that America wants to achieve energy dominance regardless of what happens to oil prices.
"Our energy policy is not designed to affect price, that's not we do for a living. And yet it does because of our production numbers," Dan Brouillette told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.
"The president has an 'all of the above' strategy. He talks often about energy dominance and the world often asks: what does that mean? It just simply means that we are going to produce as much energy as we can, as cleanly as we can and as affordably as we can."
"And whatever happens to the world price of oil, whatever happens to the world price of whatever, electricity, it doesn't really matter, then so be it," Brouillette said.
International benchmark Brent crude traded at $62.12 Monday morning, up around 0.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $57.17, up more than 1.1%.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.