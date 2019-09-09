Watch Tesla drivers apparently asleep at the wheel, renewing Autopilot safety questions

A viral video of yet another Tesla driver asleep at the wheel, apparently driving an estimated 60 miles per hour down a highway in Massachusetts, renewed safety questions surrounding the car's Autopilot system this week.

The 28-second clip posted by Twitter user Dakota Randall at 3:13 p.m. Sunday had been viewed more than 560,000 times and garnered thousands of likes and retweets on the social media platform within the first 24 hours: "Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it). Teslas are sick, I guess?"

The video appears to show the driver and a passenger asleep while the vehicle operates in Autopilot, a driver-assist technology that has come under fire in recent years for a design that contributed, at least in part, to accidents.

It's unknown whether the driver was actually asleep at the wheel, or attempting a hoax. Other Tesla owners have posted related prank videos online in the past.

Massachusetts State Police told a local TV station that they are aware of the video but no report has been filed. Tesla did not immediately have a response to the video.

Autopilot enables Tesla vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lanes, and move into different lanes. According to Tesla's website, "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous." However, those terms haven't stopped users from mistaken over-reliance on, or deliberate abuse of the Autopilot system.

Sunday's video was the most recent in a litany of social media posts showing drivers misusing Autopilot, or finding workarounds so they don't have to actively touch the steering wheel – Tesla's way of attempting to keep the driver active.