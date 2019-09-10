5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.Technologyread more
Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.Financeread more
Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...Retailread more
Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
In an op-ed Tuesday, liberal financier George Soros said Huawei should not be removed from the U.S. entity list without Congress' consent.Technologyread more
To stay competitive in the tight job market, Target is paying a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, nearly twice the federal mark.Retailread more
The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.Oilread more
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said more needs to be done to make it easier for companies to go public.Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more
WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.Technologyread more
U.S. stock futures were indicating a weaker Tuesday open on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was heading into the new trading day on a four-session winning streak after a modest gain Monday. A small decline on the S&P 500 broke a three-session winning streak. The Nasdaq tries to avoid a three-session losing streak after Monday's dip lower. Ahead of Tuesday's session, the Dow was about 2% away from its July all-time highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were, respectively, 1.6% and 3% away their July record highs.
After August became the second down month of the year, September is getting off to a strong start, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq on monthly gains of more than 1.5%. CNBC's Jim Cramer tweeted a warning about September's rally early Tuesday, urging investors to be careful due to "overbought" conditions.
On Monday evening's "Mad Money," Cramer said a rotation from high-growth names to slower tech, financial and oil stocks was triggered by optimism surrounding next month's U.S.-China trade talks and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.
With the trade war weighing on the China's economy, a pork shortage there is creating another crisis for Beijing. Pork prices in China soared nearly 47% year on year in August. The country is facing rising shortage of the meat due to a swine fever outbreak killing millions of hogs. Pork is considered such an important staple in China that the government is thinking about tapping its strategic pork reserve to add supply and make it more affordable.
Apple could sell as many as 200 million of its latest iPhones as existing users upgrade their older devices, according to Wall Street analysts. Much of that demand will come from China despite the ongoing trade war, they said. Apple is widely expected to launch three new iPhones on Tuesday, featuring upgraded processors and new camera functionality. Apple dodged the new U.S.tariffs on Chinese imports in September, but its devices could see 15% levies come mid-December.
J.P. Morgan Chase is rolling out free same-day deposits to customers of its WePay platform who have bank accounts with the firm. J.P. Morgan acquired the Silicon Valley-based start-up in December 2017. The feature, available to some users already and spreading to all of its platforms by year-end, eases a cash bottleneck faced by many businesses. It could give J.P. Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors including Stripe and Square, fast-growing companies that have taken the payments world by storm.
