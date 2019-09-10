US futures point to slightly lower open

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

State probes into Big Tech are a 'backstop' in case feds back...

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.

Technologyread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Stocks expected to break to new highs, as long as trade progress...

The stock market is itching to make new highs, and it may soon, as long as progress continues to appear to be made on the trade war front.

Market Insiderread more

SoftBank reportedly asks WeWork to shelve IPO

SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering, according to a Monday report from the Financial Times.

Technologyread more

Jeffrey Epstein got a meeting with Bill Gates after aggressive...

The Gates episode is another example of late sex criminal Epstein's tireless attempts to contact, influence and advise business titans and other leaders.

Politicsread more

Ex-Twitter CEO says social media companies shouldn't 'treat every...

Twitter and other social media platforms should restrict the ability of some accounts to share information, in order to improve the quality of discourse, former Twitter CEO...

Social Mediaread more

Jim Cramer breaks down the stocks investors are rotating to on...

Growth stocks "are getting annihilated ... because there's a market-wide rotation out of these names," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Facebook warns about iPhone privacy change that could unsettle...

The blog post appears to be a way to get out in front of software changes made by Apple and Google that could unsettle Facebook users given the company's poor reputation for...

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Wendy's, Ford and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on September 9.

Market Insiderread more

Watch Tesla drivers apparently asleep at the wheel, renewing...

In videos shared online and with CNBC, Tesla drivers were caught apparently asleep at the wheel, a violation of the company's terms of use for Autopilot.

Autosread more

PG&E proposes reorganization plan with $17.9 billion for wildfire...

California power provider PG&E Corp on Monday unveiled the outlines of a reorganization plan that will pay $17.9 billion for claims stemming from the wildfires that pushed it...

Utilitiesread more

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' faces fine for misuse of emergency alert...

The Federal Communications Commission slapped CBS with a $272,000 proposed fine for misusing the Emergency Alert Tone in a 2018 episode of "Young Sheldon."

Entertainmentread more
US Markets

US futures point to slightly lower open

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Huawei dropped Tuesday one of its lawsuits against the U.S. This happened after some equipment seized by Washington nearly two years ago was returned to the company, CNBC reported.
  • Investors will be looking ahead to a new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • There is also Apple's event on the radar, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, where the tech giant is due to launch new products.

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower Tuesday morning.

At around 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 32 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both also marginally lower.

The Dow posted its fourth straight day of gains Monday, on the back of renewed optimism in U.S.-China trade talks. The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that there is a "conceptual agreement" around intellectual property theft with China. This is one of the most contentious issues between both countries.

Meanwhile, Huawei dropped Tuesday one of its lawsuits against the U.S. This happened after some equipment seized by Washington nearly two years ago was returned to the company, CNBC reported.

On the tech front, shares were mixed on Monday on the back of news that 50 attorneys general are joining an antitrust probe into Google.

New jobs data

Investors will be looking ahead to a new Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), due at 10:00 a.m. ET. Earlier in the day, a small business data survey will be released.

There is also Apple's event on the radar, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, where the tech giant is due to launch new products.

On the earnings front, HD Supply, RH and GameStop are among the corporates reporting Tuesday.