US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower Tuesday morning.

At around 3:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 32 points, indicating a negative open of more than 34 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both also marginally lower.

The Dow posted its fourth straight day of gains Monday, on the back of renewed optimism in U.S.-China trade talks. The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said that there is a "conceptual agreement" around intellectual property theft with China. This is one of the most contentious issues between both countries.