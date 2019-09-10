Skip Navigation
Tech

Netflix shares drop after Apple says its TV service will be cheaper

Ari Levy@levynews
Key Points
  • Netflix shares took a dive on Tuesday after Apple said its original TV service will cost $4.99 a month and launch Nov. 1.
  • Netflix's monthly subscriptions start at $8.99 a month and go up from there.
Netflix Co-founder, Chairman & CEO Reed Hastings attends a Q&A during a Transatlantic Forum in Lille, France.
Netflix shares fell more than 2% on Tuesday after Apple announced that its subscription TV service will launch in November and will be free for a year for customers who buy a Mac, iPhone or Apple TV.

Apple's streaming product, Apple TV+, was expected, but consumers didn't know how much they would be paying. CEO Tim Cook said the ad-free service will cost $4.99 a month for the whole family. Providing original content via subscription is the company's latest effort to bolster its services business as iPhone sales slow.

Netflix raised the price of subscriptions in January. It now starts at $8.99 a month. The most popular offering costs $12.99, and its premium plan is $13.99.

