Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month — here's how that compares with Disney+ and others

Apple announced today it will price Apple TV+ at $4.99 per month, including a free one-year subscription with the purchase of any new Apple device.
Apple's streaming service will showcase original programming including The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and other content from contributors including contributors including Oprah Winfrey and J.J. Abrams.
On its own, Apple TV+ will be limited in its viewing choices compared to a traditional cable bundle or Netflix. But when added together with other streaming options, consumers will have yet another choice to recreate an a la carte pay-TV video service. Here's where we are in terms of pricing of the major streaming services:
That means that if you want, say, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO, Hulu and Showtime, you'll be paying about $70 per month. And you won't get ESPN with that.
There are also several shoes yet to drop. NBC Universal, the parent company of CNBC, hasn't announced pricing of its streaming service, though it will be free for subscribers of a traditional pay-TV bundle. AT&T is considering a price of $15 to $18 per month for HBO Max, CNBC reported in June. That's either identical to the price of HBO or just a little bit more per month. HBO Max will include all of HBO, new originals, library shows from Warner Bros. and may eventually include live programming from CNN, TNT and TBS.
And CBS and Viacom haven't said if it will announce a new streaming service featuring content from networks such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. CBS and Viacom announced a merger last month.
Disclosure: CNBC and NBC are owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal unit.
