Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Stocks in Asia were traded mixed Tuesday morning as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.35% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.43%. Shares of automaker Nissan Motor jumped about 3% after the company's CEO Hiroto Saikawa announced his resignation effective September 16.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi also rose 0.32%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, on the other hand, slipped 0.26%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.