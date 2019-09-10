Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia were traded mixed Tuesday morning as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.35% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.43%. Shares of automaker Nissan Motor jumped about 3% after the company's CEO Hiroto Saikawa announced his resignation effective September 16.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi also rose 0.32%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, on the other hand, slipped 0.26%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.
Investors await the release of Chinese inflation data for August, with both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. In particular, food prices will be watched, with pork prices soaring 27% from a year ago in July.
On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday Washington and Beijing have a "conceptual" agreement on enforcement concerns. Trade negotiations between both countries are expected to continue in the coming weeks.
Markets in India are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38.05 points to close at 26,835.51 — its fourth straight gain. The S&P 500, on the other hand, ended its trading day just below breakeven at 2,978.43. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.2% lower at 8,087.44.
Monday's slight gain put the Dow just 2.1% from its record high set in July. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were 1.6% and 3% below their respective all-time highs.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.333 after weakening from levels above 98.4 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.32 per dollar after weakening from levels below 107.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6864 after rise from levels below $0.672 last week.
Meanwhile, oil prices continued rising in the morning of Asian trading hours following a more than 2% surge on Monday after Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, committed to crude output cuts to support prices.
International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.77% to $63.07 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.81% to $58.32 per barrel.
What's on tap:
— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.