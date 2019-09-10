Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

State probes into Big Tech are a 'backstop' in case feds back...

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.

Technologyread more

Real US debt levels could be shocking 2,000% of GDP, Wall Street...

Putting all that together paints a daunting picture but one that requires nuance to understand. Paramount is realizing that not all of the debt obligations are set in stone.

Economyread more

Stocks expected to break to new highs, as long as trade progress...

The stock market is itching to make new highs, and it may soon, as long as progress continues to appear to be made on the trade war front.

Market Insiderread more

SoftBank reportedly asks WeWork to shelve IPO

SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, is urging the startup to shelve its initial public offering, according to a Monday report from the Financial Times.

Technologyread more

Jeffrey Epstein got a meeting with Bill Gates after aggressive...

The Gates episode is another example of late sex criminal Epstein's tireless attempts to contact, influence and advise business titans and other leaders.

Politicsread more

Ex-Twitter CEO says social media companies shouldn't 'treat every...

Twitter and other social media platforms should restrict the ability of some accounts to share information, in order to improve the quality of discourse, former Twitter CEO...

Social Mediaread more

Jim Cramer breaks down the stocks investors are rotating to on...

Growth stocks "are getting annihilated ... because there's a market-wide rotation out of these names," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Facebook warns about iPhone privacy change that could unsettle...

The blog post appears to be a way to get out in front of software changes made by Apple and Google that could unsettle Facebook users given the company's poor reputation for...

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Wendy's, Ford and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on September 9.

Market Insiderread more

Watch Tesla drivers apparently asleep at the wheel, renewing...

In videos shared online and with CNBC, Tesla drivers were caught apparently asleep at the wheel, a violation of the company's terms of use for Autopilot.

Autosread more

PG&E proposes reorganization plan with $17.9 billion for wildfire...

California power provider PG&E Corp on Monday unveiled the outlines of a reorganization plan that will pay $17.9 billion for claims stemming from the wildfires that pushed it...

Utilitiesread more

CBS' 'Young Sheldon' faces fine for misuse of emergency alert...

The Federal Communications Commission slapped CBS with a $272,000 proposed fine for misusing the Emergency Alert Tone in a 2018 episode of "Young Sheldon."

Entertainmentread more
Asia Markets

Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed as investors await Chinese inflation data

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Asia Pacific stocks traded mixed in the morning.
  • Investors await the release of Chinese inflation data for August, with both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Stocks in Asia were traded mixed Tuesday morning as investors await the release of Chinese inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.35% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.43%. Shares of automaker Nissan Motor jumped about 3% after the company's CEO Hiroto Saikawa announced his resignation effective September 16.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi also rose 0.32%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, on the other hand, slipped 0.26%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was largely flat.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Investors await the release of Chinese inflation data for August, with both the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index set to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. In particular, food prices will be watched, with pork prices soaring 27% from a year ago in July.

On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday Washington and Beijing have a "conceptual" agreement on enforcement concerns. Trade negotiations between both countries are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Markets in India are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38.05 points to close at 26,835.51 — its fourth straight gain. The S&P 500, on the other hand, ended its trading day just below breakeven at 2,978.43. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.2% lower at 8,087.44.

Monday's slight gain put the Dow just 2.1% from its record high set in July. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were 1.6% and 3% below their respective all-time highs.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.333 after weakening from levels above 98.4 yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.32 per dollar after weakening from levels below 107.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6864 after rise from levels below $0.672 last week.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued rising in the morning of Asian trading hours following a more than 2% surge on Monday after Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, committed to crude output cuts to support prices.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.77% to $63.07 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.81% to $58.32 per barrel.

What's on tap:

  • China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index for August at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.