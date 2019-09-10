Netflix viewership is tracking strong, but investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse says

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Google cloud chief Kurian: Antitrust scrutiny won't get in the...

While Google has a commanding lead in digital ads, its smaller size in cloud computing may allow the company to do bigger deals in that sphere.

Technologyread more

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch today

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.

Technologyread more

Wexner: I'm 'embarrassed' that I put my trust in 'depraved'...

Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...

Retailread more

Bill Gates: I met with Jeffrey Epstein because 'he knows a lot of...

The billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, tells The Wall Street Journal he never had meetings with Epstein at which women were present.

Politicsread more

JP Morgan takes on Stripe and Square with faster payments for...

Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.

Financeread more

SoftBank may need to write down its stake in WeWork, Bernstein...

SoftBank could be forced to write-down its multi-billion dollar investment in WeWork if the company fetches an IPO valuation below $25 billion, analysts at Bernstein said.

Technologyread more

AT&T has new 'upside potential' thanks to 'great agitator'...

AT&T's new activist investor, Elliott Management, has refreshed the telecommunications giant's near-term prospects in Wall Street's eyes, experts say.

Trading Nationread more

Credit Suisse says investors fleeing Netflix despite stock's...

Despite positive numbers from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of Netflix, investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse said.

Investingread more

JC Penney to launch outdoor apparel shops within 100 stores as it...

In a bid to boost sales, J.C. Penney said Tuesday it plans to launch an outdoor shop selling apparel and other excursion gear in 100 of its roughly 830 department stores next...

Retailread more

McDonald's acquires company trying to automate the drive-thru

Apprente, a Silicon Valley company founded in 2017, uses artificial intelligence to understand drive-thru orders.

Restaurantsread more
Investing

Netflix viewership is tracking strong, but investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Despite positive numbers from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of Netflix, investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse said.
  • Shares of Netflix have fallen nearly 20% since its disappointing second-quarter earnings. 
  • "This suggests that for Netflix shares to rebound, 3Q19 results would have to come in well ahead of expectations," said Credit Suisse research analyst Douglas Mitchelson in a note to clients. 
A selection of Netflix original content sits displayed in the Netflix app on an Apple iPad tablet device in this arranged photograph in London.
Jason Alden | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Netflix is putting out strong performance data but investors don't seem to care, according to Credit Suisse.

Despite positive numbers coming from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of the streaming company, investors are still fleeing the stock, the firm said.

"Investor interest in Netflix is at a nadir with a view the stock will not work given these competitive launches the next few quarters," said Credit Suisse research analyst Douglas Mitchelson in a note to clients on Monday. "This suggests that for Netflix shares to rebound, 3Q19 results would have to come in well ahead of expectations."

Shares of Netflix have cratered nearly 20% since the company reported second-quarter earnings that showed a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a big whiff on international subscriber adds. Investors are cautious on the stock with new streaming launches from Disney, Apple and HBO on the horizon. Mitchelson said a huge beat on third-quarter earnings could be the only way for the stock to reverse course.

Credit Suisse said the first seven weeks of the third-quarter show a broad-based rebound in global Netflix trends.

Alongside that rebound, the firm's tracking also shows a pickup in original content this quarter, particularly with Hollywood dramas and international series. Mitchelson points out how far ahead Netflix is from its soon-to-launch competition.

"We have tracked 48 titles in development at Disney+, 43 at Apple's TV+ and 23 at HBO Max vs. Netflix with 71 English-language dramas, 62 non-English series, 32 comedies and 108 films in development," said Mitchelson.

Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on the stock and a $440 price target. The stock trades around $294 per share.

Shares of Netflix sunk 1.5% on Tuesday.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.