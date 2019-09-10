Netflix viewership is tracking strong, but investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse says

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.The Faber Reportread more
While Google has a commanding lead in digital ads, its smaller size in cloud computing may allow the company to do bigger deals in that sphere.Technologyread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.Technologyread more
Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...Retailread more
The billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, tells The Wall Street Journal he never had meetings with Epstein at which women were present.Politicsread more
Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.Financeread more
SoftBank could be forced to write-down its multi-billion dollar investment in WeWork if the company fetches an IPO valuation below $25 billion, analysts at Bernstein said.Technologyread more
AT&T's new activist investor, Elliott Management, has refreshed the telecommunications giant's near-term prospects in Wall Street's eyes, experts say.Trading Nationread more
Despite positive numbers from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of Netflix, investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse said.Investingread more
In a bid to boost sales, J.C. Penney said Tuesday it plans to launch an outdoor shop selling apparel and other excursion gear in 100 of its roughly 830 department stores next...Retailread more
Despite positive numbers coming from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of the streaming company, investors are still fleeing the stock, the firm said.
"Investor interest in Netflix is at a nadir with a view the stock will not work given these competitive launches the next few quarters," said Credit Suisse research analyst Douglas Mitchelson in a note to clients on Monday. "This suggests that for Netflix shares to rebound, 3Q19 results would have to come in well ahead of expectations."
Shares of Netflix have cratered nearly 20% since the company reported second-quarter earnings that showed a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a big whiff on international subscriber adds. Investors are cautious on the stock with new streaming launches from Disney, Apple and HBO on the horizon. Mitchelson said a huge beat on third-quarter earnings could be the only way for the stock to reverse course.
Credit Suisse said the first seven weeks of the third-quarter show a broad-based rebound in global Netflix trends.
Alongside that rebound, the firm's tracking also shows a pickup in original content this quarter, particularly with Hollywood dramas and international series. Mitchelson points out how far ahead Netflix is from its soon-to-launch competition.
"We have tracked 48 titles in development at Disney+, 43 at Apple's TV+ and 23 at HBO Max vs. Netflix with 71 English-language dramas, 62 non-English series, 32 comedies and 108 films in development," said Mitchelson.
Credit Suisse has an outperform rating on the stock and a $440 price target. The stock trades around $294 per share.
Shares of Netflix sunk 1.5% on Tuesday.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.