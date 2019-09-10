Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced today

Two years after Apple broke new high-end ground with its first $1000 iPhone, Apple has reduced the price of its least expensive current iPhone.Technologyread more
Peloton plans to price its shares between $26 and $29. The company is offering 40 million shares, which would value Peloton at $8.06 billion at the high end of the range.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced on Tuesday at its big iPhone event.Technologyread more
Before the news broke, Bolton was expected to appear at a briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.Politicsread more
There's a shift underway in the stock market that may be signalling that some investors believe there was way too much pessimism on Wall Street this summer.Market Insiderread more
Experts and former top economic officials say the economic data that underpins major government programs and forms the basis for private financial forecasts is likely safe...Politicsread more
Apple underprices existing streaming video options with $4.99 per month offering. Here's where media and technology companies are pricing their offerings and what's still to...Technologyread more
Shift in stock trades incidates quieter recession fears, strategist Bob Doll saysMarketsread more
In a CNBC interview, Kohn indicated he believes the Fed will follow market expectations and lower its benchmark overnight lending rate by 25 basis points at its Sept. 17-18...The Fedread more
Apple unveiled its latest smartphone and a range of other products including updated watches, iPads and details of its Apple TV+ streaming service in a wide-ranging product...Trading Nationread more
Shares of GameStop tanked after the company reported second quarter earnings and sales that missed analysts' expectations.Retailread more
Apple made a lot of announcements on Tuesday, but the highlights were probably a few pieces of new hardware including three models of iPhone, a new iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 5.
I had a chance to take a look at all of them after the show and have a few quick takeaways.
Apple is putting its focus on the things people care about: price, battery life and cameras.
The iPhone 11's list price is $699, which is $50 cheaper than last year's equivalent, the XR. Apple also promises an hour more of battery life, making it the longest-lasting iPhone ever. The iPhone 11 Pro promises 4 hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro has 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max.
You get wide angle, ultra wide angle and 2x optical zoom on the Pro models, provided by three different -- and all very visible -- cameras on the back.
The iPhone 11 doesn't have the optical zoom. But the iPhone 11 can now take portraits of things besides just people since it has two lenses. I also like the front facing camera on all three which can automatically turn into wide angle for fitting more people into a selfie.
They look nice. I particularly like the midnight-green color and the less glossy finish on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
I wish there was reverse wireless charging to charge AirPods -- a feature that was rumored but was never mentioned. I like that Apple will include an 18W fast charger with the Pro models for faster charging. The cameras look promising in early tests, too.
The new 10.2-inch iPad felt like an iPad Pro. I love the added keyboard support, something the 9.7-inch lacked without Apple's Smart Connector. And you can definitely see and feel the added screen size. Starting at $329, this seems like a no-brainer for most folks who "just need a new iPad."
I'm really surprised Apple didn't announce sleep tracking for the Apple Watch. It seemed like that was definitely going to make an appearance, but maybe it's just not ready yet. But, I do love the new Always on Display. It means you can always see the time and the screen never turns off, but you still get up to 18 hours of battery life (or more if you turn it off.)
An Apple employee I spoke with said it's impossible to go back to an Apple Watch that doesn't have this, so we'll see how true that is. I like the new titanium finish, and the ceramic one that Apple's bringing back, but they're way too expensive for my tastes, between $850 and $1,300 depending on the finish you want.
Most compelling? The new $199 price for the two-year-old Series 3 Apple Watch. That's a steal.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.