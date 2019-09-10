Here's a first look at all of the new products Apple announced today

Apple made a lot of announcements on Tuesday, but the highlights were probably a few pieces of new hardware including three models of iPhone, a new iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 5. I had a chance to take a look at all of them after the show and have a few quick takeaways.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple is putting its focus on the things people care about: price, battery life and cameras. The iPhone 11's list price is $699, which is $50 cheaper than last year's equivalent, the XR. Apple also promises an hour more of battery life, making it the longest-lasting iPhone ever. The iPhone 11 Pro promises 4 hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro has 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max. You get wide angle, ultra wide angle and 2x optical zoom on the Pro models, provided by three different -- and all very visible -- cameras on the back.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max feature three very visible cameras on the back. Todd Haselton | CNBC

The iPhone 11 doesn't have the optical zoom. But the iPhone 11 can now take portraits of things besides just people since it has two lenses. I also like the front facing camera on all three which can automatically turn into wide angle for fitting more people into a selfie.

The iPhone 11. Todd Haselton | CNBC

They look nice. I particularly like the midnight-green color and the less glossy finish on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max in midnight green. It's not that green. Todd Haselton | CNBC

I wish there was reverse wireless charging to charge AirPods -- a feature that was rumored but was never mentioned. I like that Apple will include an 18W fast charger with the Pro models for faster charging. The cameras look promising in early tests, too.

10.2-inch iPad

The new iPad starts at $329. Todd Haselton | CNBC

The new 10.2-inch iPad felt like an iPad Pro. I love the added keyboard support, something the 9.7-inch lacked without Apple's Smart Connector. And you can definitely see and feel the added screen size. Starting at $329, this seems like a no-brainer for most folks who "just need a new iPad."

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 Todd Haselton | CNBC