Microsoft president: Being a big company doesn't mean you're a monopoly

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

There's a sudden transformation taking place in the stock market

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.

Marketsread more

WeWork IPO is full speed ahead with roadshow to kick off as soon...

he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

Google cloud chief Kurian: Antitrust scrutiny won't get in the...

While Google has a commanding lead in digital ads, its smaller size in cloud computing may allow the company to do bigger deals in that sphere.

Technologyread more

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch today

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.

Technologyread more

Wexner: I'm 'embarrassed' that I put my trust in 'depraved'...

Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...

Retailread more

Bill Gates: I met with Jeffrey Epstein because 'he knows a lot of...

The billionaire founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, tells The Wall Street Journal he never had meetings with Epstein at which women were present.

Politicsread more

JP Morgan takes on Stripe and Square with faster payments for...

Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.

Financeread more

SoftBank may need to write down its stake in WeWork, Bernstein...

SoftBank could be forced to write-down its multi-billion dollar investment in WeWork if the company fetches an IPO valuation below $25 billion, analysts at Bernstein said.

Technologyread more

AT&T has new 'upside potential' thanks to 'great agitator'...

AT&T's new activist investor, Elliott Management, has refreshed the telecommunications giant's near-term prospects in Wall Street's eyes, experts say.

Trading Nationread more

Credit Suisse says investors fleeing Netflix despite stock's...

Despite positive numbers from app downloads and a stellar slate of original content coming out of Netflix, investors are still fleeing the stock, Credit Suisse said.

Investingread more

JC Penney to launch outdoor apparel shops within 100 stores as it...

In a bid to boost sales, J.C. Penney said Tuesday it plans to launch an outdoor shop selling apparel and other excursion gear in 100 of its roughly 830 department stores next...

Retailread more

McDonald's acquires company trying to automate the drive-thru

Apprente, a Silicon Valley company founded in 2017, uses artificial intelligence to understand drive-thru orders.

Restaurantsread more
Tech

Microsoft president: Being a big company doesn't mean you're a monopoly

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • "I do think that with power comes responsibility," Microsoft's Brad Smith said on CNBC Tuesday.
  • Smith was referring to several investigations that have popped up in recent months into Big Tech's market power.
  • After becoming Microsoft's general counsel in 2002, Smith spent the next decade resolving government antitrust inquires into the company.
VIDEO20:0120:01
Watch CNBC's full interview with Microsoft president Brad Smith
Squawk Box

Just because a company has had exponential growth, does not mean it is a monopoly, Microsoft President Brad Smith told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I don't think that one should ever equate size in-and-of-itself with a potential threat or harm," said Smith, who also serves as the company's chief legal officer. However, he added, "I do think that with power comes responsibility."

Smith was referring to several investigations that have popped up in recent months into Big Tech's market power.

One day after attorneys general from eight states and the District of Columbia announced an antitrust investigation into Facebook, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday revealed that he's leading a multi-jurisdictional antitrust probe of Google. AGs from 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are also participating in the investigation of the Alphabet unit. California and Alabama are not involved. All the attorneys general in the separate Facebook probe are also supporting the Google inquiry.

Smith certainly knows a thing or two about dealing with government investigations. After becoming Microsoft's general counsel in 2002, he spent the next decade resolving government antitrust inquires into the company.

In 1992, the Justice Department launched an antitrust investigation into Microsoft that led to a government settlement about nine years later. Microsoft escaped a breakup, but it had to pay billions of dollars in fines in lawsuits from rivals and state governments. The ordeal arguably made Microsoft more cautious in the 2000s, allowing competitors such as Google and Apple to cut into its dominance.

In the fast-paced tech industry, companies want to move quickly and innovate — but at the same time, they cannot forget their missions and values, Smith said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"You need some guard rails," he stressed, saying smaller firms are able to get away with some anti-competitive behavior. But once startups grow into giants, they can no longer employ certain tactics, he added.

Smith talked about the idea of a company limiting exposure of certain apps on its app store. Though he did not name it specifically, Apple recently tweaked its App Store to reduce the frequency of its own apps in search results after competitors raised antitrust concerns with regulators around the world, two executives told The New York Times in an interview published Monday.

Regulatory action at the federal government level to date has had a minimal impact on big tech companies.

The Federal Trade Commission recently imposed fines on both Google and Facebook over their handling of user data. Last week, Google's YouTube agreed to pay $170 million. Facebook, in July, agreed to pay $5 billion. Those penalties, which would be considered large by most standards, represented just small fractions of their quarterly revenues.

But antitrust, compared with privacy and consumer protection concerns, poses a more direct threat to these companies' business models. If the federal or state probes find evidence of anti-competitive behavior at Google, for example, the company could be compelled to make its algorithms friendlier to rivals even if that eats at its own profits. It could also be forced to spin off entire business units, such as YouTube.

What Smith does know, is that it's not too late for companies to begin changing practices or focusing on their mission. "When you put it in that broad perspective, it's not a day too late but we better not wait until tomorrow."

Officials for Apple, Facebook and Google were not immediately available for comment.

— CNBC's Lauren Feiner and Jennifer Elias contributed to this report.

VIDEO20:0120:01
Watch CNBC's full interview with Microsoft president Brad Smith
Squawk Box