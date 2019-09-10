Apple is hosting its annual launch event — watch it live

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time. You can also follow CNBC's live coverage of Apple's event right here .]

Apple is holding a fall launch event on Tuesday. The company has hosted a product reveal every fall since 2011 to unveil iPhone updates and new gadgets.

In addition to three new iPhone models, Apple is also expected to reveal pricing and launch dates for two of its new services, Apple TV+ for video streaming and Apple Arcade for gaming.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

