Watch: Top Trump officials Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin hold press briefing after John Bolton's abrupt exit

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are slated to face reporters Tuesday in a press briefing that was scheduled with little advance notice and even fewer details.
Another top official, John Bolton, was also announced by the White House as a participant in the briefing. But shortly after the briefing was announced, President Donald Trump tweeted that Bolton had been fired as national security advisor Monday night.
Bolton, however, insisted in a series of messages to journalists and on Twitter that he had offered to resign.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News that Bolton was no longer scheduled to attend the briefing. He offered scant details about the event, but suggested it would include an announcement of actions to be taken abroad to support U.S. allies.