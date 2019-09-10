Trump says he fired national security advisor John Bolton

Value stocks — those with low multiples and stable fundamentals — significantly outperformed their growth counterparts on Monday.Marketsread more
"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the...Politicsread more
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's adminstration is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill for violating a city labor law that requires predictable schedules for fast-food workers.Restaurantsread more
he WeWork initial public offering is full speed ahead, sources familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.The Faber Reportread more
The financial community is really worried about the possibility of Sen. Elizabeth Warren becoming president, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.2020 Electionsread more
Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.Technologyread more
A federal appeals court last week overturned a prior ruling that had favored the government's continued collection of the two companies' profits.Politicsread more
Boeing Co handed over around a quarter as many planes in August as it did a year ago, pushing total deliveries so far this year down more than 40%, as the worldwide grounding...Airlinesread more
President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador...Politicsread more
J.P. Morgan began coverage of Maxar Technologies on Tuesday with an overweight rating.Investing in Spaceread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had fired national security advisor John Bolton, saying he had "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."
"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said in a tweet.
"I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."
The tweet was posted about 90 minutes before Bolton was expected to appear at a press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Bolton's planned appearance had been publicly announced by the White House.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.