Trump says he fired national security advisor John Bolton

National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens as President Donald J. Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had fired national security advisor John Bolton, saying he had "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump said in a tweet.

"I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

The tweet was posted about 90 minutes before Bolton was expected to appear at a press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Bolton's planned appearance had been publicly announced by the White House.

