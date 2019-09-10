What Bolton's exit means for the oil market

The exit of National Security Advisor John Bolton from the White House makes it less likely the situation between the U.S. and Iran will escalate to a military conflict, analysts said.

Oil prices traded lower after President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he asked Bolton to resign. Seen as the most hawkish member of the president's cabinet, Bolton told NBC News that he was resigning on his own volition and that Trump had not asked him to leave. The White House said there were several reasons for Bolton's departure and said it was not due tot he recent leaks about disagreement within the administration about a failed idea to hold talks with the Taliban at Camp David.

"This dials back fears of an attack on Iran," said John Kilduff, partner of Again Capital. "His desire to attack Iran goes back to George W. Bush. The oil market was always on tenter hooks with him on the scene."

Trump last year withdrew the U.S. from a nuclear deal between Iran, the U.S. and five other countries that removed sanctions from the country in return for its commitment to end its nuclear. Trump had said the agreement was one sided and too short term. both the president and Bolton had said the deal would still allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The White House resumed sanctions on Iran, and has succeeded in forcing most of its oil exports off the market. Other members of the agreement have tried to keep Iran in the deal and France most recently offered to provide a credit line to Iran of $15 billion if it would end its uranium enrichment and recommit to the nuclear deal. Under that proposal, Iran would be allowed to resume export of 700,000 barrels a day of oil.

"Obviously, this increases the likelihood that Macron's proposal will be accepted and the $15 billion credit line backed by 700,000 barrels a day is accepted," noted Helima Croft, head of global commodities research at RBC. She said she does not see the proposal gaining acceptance as her base case, but a deal is certainly more "likely than it was yesterday."

Bolton had opposed the deal, suggested by French President Emanuel Macron, as had Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just Monday, Netanyahu reported a recent finding by Israel of a secret Iranian nuclear facility, which he said Iran destroyed this past summer.

Since sanctions began to squeeze Iran, tensions in the Gulf have increased, with Iranian proxies in Yemen sending missiles and armed drones into Saudi Arabia. Iran has also seized a U.K. tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and allegedly mined several others in the Gulf.

Iran also downed a U.S. drone fired a drone at a U.S. in June, which nearly triggered U.S. military action.