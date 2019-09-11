IBM's Ginni Rometty says automobile brands are becoming less important

Automakers' brands will take a backseat to new driving "experiences" as autonomous vehicles and car sharing become more popular, according to the chief executive officer of IBM.

In an interview with CNBC's Karen Tso at the Frankfurt Motor Show Wednesday, Ginni Rometty said consumers are increasingly prioritizing digital experiences, for example the ability to connect a car to other smart devices, in their vehicles.

"The issue is that the experience is going to be more important than perhaps the car itself or just a brand and what it says," Rometty said. "Your brand is defined by the experience."