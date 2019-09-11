JP Morgan's market guru say his 'once in a decade' trade is upon us

J.P. Morgan's chief quant says the big rotation into value names should continue, and that stocks should move higher into October, and beyond, especially if the U.S.-Chinese trade talks go well.

Marko Kolanovic, global head of the macro quantitative and derivatives strategy team at J.P. Morgan, said his view is based on how he sees investor positioning, the underperformance of value names, and the unwind of technical flows last month in equities and bonds, which drove yields fell to extreme lows. The analyst, whose reports have moved the market, says stocks can keep moving higher beyond October, aided by central bank easing and fiscal stimulus.

The set up for the trade into value and out of momentum has been in the making for awhile. The strategist points out, in a note, that the market is virtually flat since January, 2018, and most of the S&P 500 gains came from defensive sectors, those with bond-like features and "secular growth" tech names. Many of those are now being sold and "incorrectly in our view, are deemed to be impermeable to economic woes," he wrote.

"Given that the S&P 500 is heavy in bond proxies and secular growth, we would expect higher upside potential in small caps, cyclicals, value, and Emerging Market stocks than the broad S&P 500," he noted.