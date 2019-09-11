Trump's approval on the economy slides as recession fears grow

Apple TV+ is cheaper than any other major streaming service due to its small video library and mission to sell more Apple hardware.Technologyread more
Voters may have started to sour on what they consider the best part of President Donald Trump's White House tenure.
For much of Trump's presidency, Americans have broadly held glowing views of the economy — even as a majority of them disapprove of how he has handled his job overall. The good grades for Trump started to slip in recent weeks as fears about a looming recession slipped into financial markets and pockets of the general public.
Concerns about a slowing economy have clearly worried Trump as he mounts his reelection bid. The president and top campaign officials see it as one of his best ways to appeal to voters and win another term in the White House in November 2020.
As his trade war with China and its potential for economic damage widened in recent weeks, Trump repeatedly described the economy as "great." He has accused the news media of rooting for a recession to derail his election hopes. The president has also downplayed recent polls, including this week's Washington Post-ABC News survey.
The economy still could buoy Trump ahead of next year's election. Despite the drop in his approval rating on the issue, the president still gets relatively good marks from voters over his handling of the economy.
Although some metrics such as U.S. manufacturing have disappointed recently, jobs and GDP data show a still healthy economy. Consumer sentiment also sits at a level often associated with incumbents winning reelection.
Still, the worsening feelings about the economy may have contributed to a dip in how Americans feel about Trump overall. Widely followed election forecaster Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight noted Tuesday that the president's approval in the site's tracking model had fallen to its lowest level since the partial government shutdown in December and January.
Silver tweeted that the slide "has persisted for a few weeks, and look like it may be due more to chronic (the economy) rather than acute (some particular news story) conditions." He said it "should probably cause some consternation among any rational people in the White House."
The White House and Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the recent polls.