The US could soften its stance on North Korea now that Bolton is gone

National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens as President Donald J. Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The departure of U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton may mean the White House will soften its stance on North Korea, analysts said Wednesday.

"Bolton's departure would open the US up to taking a softer approach to talks with North Korea," Scott Seaman, Asia director from political risk consultancy Eurasia Group told CNBC via email.

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Tuesday that he had fired his national security chief. But Bolton disputed that. In his own tweet minutes later, he said he had "offered to resign."

Now that Bolton is gone, "Trump will have limited domestic opposition with regard to his soft stance on North Korea," said Waqas Adenwala, Asia analyst at advisory firm Economist Intelligence Unit.

"We can expect to see some further progress on their talks in the coming weeks, possibly even as soon as the upcoming (UN General Assembly)," he added.

In order for the U.S. to return to the negotiating table, Pyongyang should first take steps to reduce its stockpile of nuclear weapons and related capabilities, said Eurasia's Seaman.

With some sanctions lifted, restarting talks will be a much "more attractive proposition" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he added.