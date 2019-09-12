Russian energy minister looks to long term factors, not Trump tweets, for oil price forecasts

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has his focus on longer-term market factors rather than President Donald Trump's tweets, he said Thursday.

Asked about his reactions to the U.S. president's social media missives, which often target OPEC policies and are known to move markets without warning, Novak told CNBC's Hadley Gamble: "You know, we are looking at all the factors that one way or another effect the prices. But in particular for us, it's the balance between supply and demand."

"With regards to (Trump's) statement, we see that at the time of the statement the price goes up or down but after a while returns to where it was," he added in the exclusive interview.

"Therefore, in my view, these are not fundamental factors. Fundamental factors do not lie in words but actions."

His comments come shortly after the conclusion of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, with OPEC allies agreeing to ask over-producing members to bring production back in line with their targets.

The full coalition of OPEC and non-OPEC partners — sometimes referred to as "OPEC+" — will next meet in Vienna in early December to decide whether any further action to stabilize oil markets is required for 2020.

The group has struggled to shore up oil prices this year, amid booming U.S. production and a slowing global economy.

It has called into question whether OPEC+ really wields that much influence over oil markets.