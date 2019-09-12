Russian energy minister looks to long term factors, not Trump tweets, for oil price forecasts

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Stocks jumped to their highs of the day on Thursday after a report said the U.S. is mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...Scienceread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
Google has agreed to pay 500 million euros ($550 million) in France in connection to a fiscal fraud probe.Technologyread more
The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...Politicsread more
Starbucks now has 13 people on its board.Restaurantsread more
The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Google to strike community guidelines that ban employees from discussing political and workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal...Technologyread more
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has his focus on longer-term market factors rather than President Donald Trump's tweets, he said Thursday.
Asked about his reactions to the U.S. president's social media missives, which often target OPEC policies and are known to move markets without warning, Novak told CNBC's Hadley Gamble: "You know, we are looking at all the factors that one way or another effect the prices. But in particular for us, it's the balance between supply and demand."
"With regards to (Trump's) statement, we see that at the time of the statement the price goes up or down but after a while returns to where it was," he added in the exclusive interview.
"Therefore, in my view, these are not fundamental factors. Fundamental factors do not lie in words but actions."
His comments come shortly after the conclusion of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, with OPEC allies agreeing to ask over-producing members to bring production back in line with their targets.
The full coalition of OPEC and non-OPEC partners — sometimes referred to as "OPEC+" — will next meet in Vienna in early December to decide whether any further action to stabilize oil markets is required for 2020.
The group has struggled to shore up oil prices this year, amid booming U.S. production and a slowing global economy.
It has called into question whether OPEC+ really wields that much influence over oil markets.
The group, which consists of some of the world's most powerful oil-producing nations, agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels a day at the beginning of 2019. That deal replaced a previous round of production cuts that began in January 2017.
Some members, such as Iraq and Nigeria, have been producing above their quota in recent months.
Sitting alongside Iraq's oil minister, Thamer Ghadhban, at a press conference on Thursday, Russia's Novak stressed it was "extremely important" that all members signed up to the OPEC-led production cuts were fully compliant.
Ghadhban promised Iraq would introduce deeper cuts from October 1 "in order to reach full conformity."
International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $59.59 a barrel Thursday afternoon, down more than 2%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $54.76 a barrel, down around 1.8%.
Brent futures have tumbled more than 18% from a peak reached in April, with WTI down over 15% over the same period.