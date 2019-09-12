Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...
The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.
One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.
Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...
Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...
Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."
Amazon is rolling out a new program to let anybody provide answers to questions that Alexa is unable to answer.
Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. For two years in a row, Google's assistant has easily won an 800-question test conducted by Loup Ventures, with Alexa coming in third place. It's particularly hard for Amazon to compete against Google, which can leverage years of information collected and organized for its search engine.
The system will use game mechanics to engage users — people will be able to earn "points" each time the assistant shares one of their answers.
But as other platforms such as Facebook, Google and Reddit have discovered, user-generated content is open to mischief and propaganda. It's easy to imagine the kinds of answers somebody might submit for questions about Donald Trump or measles vaccines, for instance.
Amazon told Fast Company that it's relying on a combination of algorithms and human editors to help vet responses and hoping that a system of user up and down votes will weed out mischief-makers. But previous experiments with user-generated answers, such as Yahoo Answers and Quora, have never really taken off, so Amazon has a hard task ahead.
