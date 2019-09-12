US Treasury yields rise ahead of ECB decision

U.S. government debt yields rose Thursday morning, as traders looked ahead to fresh data and a rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB).

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7403%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.2213%.

Investors are likely to closely monitor the latest decision from policymakers at the European Central Bank on Thursday, amid expectations it could trigger another wave of monetary easing from global central banks.