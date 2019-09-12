Juul says it will keep running 'Make the Switch' ad campaign despite FDA concerns

Before President Trump's proclamation on Wednesday that flavored e-cigarettes should be banned, Juul was already under attack this week from federal regulators, who were concerned about an ad campaign from the vaping company that recommended consumers switch from regular cigarettes.

But despite a letter the Food and Drug Administration sent Juul CEO Kevin Burns expressing that unease, the company doesn't seem too worried.

Juul, which announced its "Make the Switch" campaign in January, told CNBC through a spokesman that it plans to continue running the spots for now and already bought ads for the next month or so as it reviews the FDA's letter. "Make the Switch" features adults sharing their stories of how they stopped smoking thanks to Juul. The FDA said it's concerned the ads might convey that switching to Juul is a safer alternative to cigarettes.

Companies can't advertise their products as less harmful than cigarettes without the FDA first approving the claims, and Juul has not yet submitted an application with the FDA. Federal health officials, along with the president, are calling for a broad crackdown on flavored e-cigarettes, a market led by Juul, as millions of teenagers reported using the products and amid the outbreak of a mysterious lung disease that has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.

In its letter to Juul, the FDA asked for documents and other information regarding its marketing, advertising, promotional and education campaigns as well as product development activity. Specifically, the FDA is looking for any scientific evidence or data that shows whether its use of words like "switch" and "alternative" give people the idea that Juul's e-cigarettes are less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

The letter muddies Juul's attempts to rebrand itself and adds another headache to the company, which is already battling accusations that it fueled a teen vaping epidemic. It also brings e-cigarette advertising into the spotlight, raising questions about whether companies should be allowed to market at all.

Separately, the company has 15 days to respond an FDA warning letter, which focused on testimony alleging Juul representatives promoted their e-cigarettes as less harmful than cigarettes in presentations to schools and Native American tribes.

According to ad measurement company iSpot, Juul has spent more than $29 million on 8,717 airings of television spots in the U.S. since Jan. 8, the day the campaign was announced. The ads also appeared via print, online and radio, including a full-page print ad saying, "The average smoker tries to quit over 30 times. Make the switch."