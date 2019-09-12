Russia says it wants a relationship with US on energy but 'ball not in our court'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 12 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more

Mnuchin: US Treasury 'seriously considering' 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

SmileDirectClub slides after opening at $20.55 in stock market...

The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.

Health and Scienceread more

A top Senate Democrat has new plan to revamp the capital gains...

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.

Politicsread more

Stocks cut gains after official denies report about interim...

Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.

US Marketsread more

Your Social Security checks could see a modest increase in 2020

One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...

Personal Financeread more

Senior White House official denies report US considering interim...

A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.

Marketsread more

Cramer says he has a soft spot for Elizabeth Warren

Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...

Politicsread more

Gap has a new plan to grow its Athleta, Janie and Jack businesses...

Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...

Retailread more

Amazon is hosting its big new hardware event on Sept. 25

Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Technologyread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."

Marketsread more

Amazon will start letting random people provide Alexa answers

Alexa Answers is meant to expand the smart digital assistant's knowledge base to keep it competitive with the Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. But as other platforms such as...

Technologyread more
Oil

Russia says it wants a relationship with US on energy but 'ball not in our court'

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Key Points
  • "We are always ready to develop a dialogue on energy between our countries," Novak told CNBC in an exclusive interview. 
  • Novak appeared confident that the U.S. shale boom's days are numbered.
  • The minister's comments come shortly after the conclusion of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, with OPEC allies agreeing to ask over-producing members to bring production back in line with their targets.
Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak pictured at a joint press conference during the 173rd Ordinary Meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on November 30, 2017.
Omar Marques | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

ABU DHABI — Russia is always open to a relationship with the U.S. on oil, its Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

"With regard to the possibility developing relations with the minister of energy for the United States, I am in contact with him, we are always ready to develop a dialogue on energy between our countries," Novak told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview. "But the ball isn't in our court."

When asked to elaborate on what kind of relationship, the minister replied, "That's not a question for me."

Many major oil producers have struggled to bring in oil revenue to meet their budget needs as prices remain depressed in a low demand environment. The U.S.-China trade war and increased supply coming in from America's shale fields have kept a lid on crude futures, despite production cuts orchestrated by OPEC and its non-OPEC partners, the latter of which have been led by Russia.

Still, Novak seemed confident that the U.S. shale boom's days could end once the easily accessible resources were plundered.

"First of all, I'd like to say that sooner or later any boom ends," he said. "And that's just a historic truth. Then we will see what happens with shale oil, it's fairly difficult to extract from the mineral deposits."

Earlier in the day, Novak told reporters that U.S. shale output growth will slow as it struggles to attract finances for investment and raise its output.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the U.S. to challenge Saudi Arabia's position as the world's leading oil exporter, after briefly overtaking the OPEC kingpin to claim the number one spot earlier this year.

The minister's comments come shortly after the conclusion of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Abu Dhabi, with OPEC allies agreeing to ask over-producing members to bring production back in line with their targets.

The full coalition of OPEC and non-OPEC partners — sometimes referred to as "OPEC+" — will next meet in Vienna in early December to decide whether any further action to stabilize oil markets is required for 2020.

The group has struggled to shore up oil prices this year, amid booming U.S. production and a slowing global economy.

It has called into question whether OPEC+ really wields that much influence over oil markets.

—CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.