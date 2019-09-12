Watch: ECB President Mario Draghi speaks following policy decision

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with a European Central Bank announcement.US Marketsread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Watch Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), speak following the ECB's latest decision on monetary policy.European Central Bankread more
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.2020 Electionsread more
The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.Health and Scienceread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposes an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.2020 Electionsread more
The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing job...Economyread more
Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."World Economyread more
[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at a press conference following the bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The bank announced a massive new bond-buying program in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy. The central bank's quantitative easing program will entail 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) per month of net asset purchases for as long as it deems necessary.