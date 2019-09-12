Watch: ECB President Mario Draghi speaks following policy decision

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Oracle, Blackstone,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Stock futures rise after tariff delay, ECB bond buying program

Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with a European Central Bank announcement.

US Marketsread more

Mnuchin: Treasury is 'seriously considering' a 50-year bond next...

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...

Economyread more

Watch: ECB President Mario Draghi speaks following policy...

Watch Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), speak following the ECB's latest decision on monetary policy.

European Central Bankread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic...

Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.

2020 Electionsread more

GE's health unit wins first FDA clearance for A.I.-powered X-ray...

The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump says China will be buying 'large amounts' of US...

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Caterpillar, Deere, Peloton,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

Elizabeth Warren proposes sweeping increase in Social Security...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposes an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.

2020 Electionsread more

US weekly jobless claims drop to five-month low

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing job...

Economyread more

Trump's 'small concession' doesn't mean the trade war is ending

Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."

World Economyread more

As growth falls out of favor, traders say one stock could still...

Growth stocks are falling out of favor this month, but traders agree Disney still looks like a buy.

Trading Nationread more
European Central Bank

Watch: ECB President Mario Draghi speaks following policy decision

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks at a press conference following the bank's monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The bank announced a massive new bond-buying program in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy. The central bank's quantitative easing program will entail 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) per month of net asset purchases for as long as it deems necessary.

