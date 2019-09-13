European stocks seen cautiously higher after aggressive ECB stimulus

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.Politicsread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.
Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.
Strength in chips and a whole host of other sleeper stocks is a telling sign that the market will make it to new highs.
The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August.
Flanked by Sanders and Warren at center stage, Biden was aggressive on health care at the start of the Democratic primary debate.
Privately run Chinese firms bought at least 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans on Thursday, the country's most significant purchases since at least June, traders said
U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the CDC said...
U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China.
"The S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator ... currently stands at eight, and that's not just overbought, it's way overbought," Jim Cramer says.
A proponent of so-called universal basic income, Yang wants to give all Americans $1,000 a month.
European stocks were seen advancing cautiously on Friday morning after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an aggressive stimulus package in a bid to reinvigorate the ailing euro zone economy.
The FTSE 100 was expected to open around 16 points higher at 7,361, the DAX was seen around 18 points higher at 12,428 and the CAC 40 looked set to nudge 2 points higher to 5,645, according to IG data.
The ECB announced a new quantitative easing program Thursday which will see 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) per month of net asset purchases for as long as the central bank deems necessary. It also cut the rate on its main deposit facility by 10 basis points to -0.5%, a new record low, and introduced tiering measures to mitigate damage to banks' balance sheets.
Global markets also received a boost after President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not rule out an interim trade deal with China, after the world's two largest economies showed signs of thawing their ongoing trade war.
Asian stocks advanced on both trade optimism and the ECB stimulus "bazooka" with Japan's Nikkei leading gains, while mainland Chinese and South Korean markets were closed Friday for holidays.
Back in Europe, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said her party will not support a Brexit deal that "divides the internal market of the U.K."
In corporate news, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) board will meet in the coming days to decide on the Hong Kong stock exchange's surprise $36.6 billion takeover proposal, according to Reuters.
Deutsche Bank will pay $15 million to resolve bond-rigging lawsuits concerning the prices of bonds issued by U.S. enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, becoming the first of 16 financial services firms to settle litigation by investors.
However, the German lender did not admit wrongdoing in its agreement to the settlement, which also stipulates that it reinforce its antitrust compliance procedures.
On the data front, euro zone trade, labor and wage figures are due at 10:00 a.m. London time.