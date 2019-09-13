European stocks seen cautiously higher after aggressive ECB stimulus

European stocks were seen advancing cautiously on Friday morning after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an aggressive stimulus package in a bid to reinvigorate the ailing euro zone economy.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open around 16 points higher at 7,361, the DAX was seen around 18 points higher at 12,428 and the CAC 40 looked set to nudge 2 points higher to 5,645, according to IG data.

The ECB announced a new quantitative easing program Thursday which will see 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) per month of net asset purchases for as long as the central bank deems necessary. It also cut the rate on its main deposit facility by 10 basis points to -0.5%, a new record low, and introduced tiering measures to mitigate damage to banks' balance sheets.

Global markets also received a boost after President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not rule out an interim trade deal with China, after the world's two largest economies showed signs of thawing their ongoing trade war.

Asian stocks advanced on both trade optimism and the ECB stimulus "bazooka" with Japan's Nikkei leading gains, while mainland Chinese and South Korean markets were closed Friday for holidays.

Back in Europe, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said her party will not support a Brexit deal that "divides the internal market of the U.K."

In corporate news, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) board will meet in the coming days to decide on the Hong Kong stock exchange's surprise $36.6 billion takeover proposal, according to Reuters.

Deutsche Bank will pay $15 million to resolve bond-rigging lawsuits concerning the prices of bonds issued by U.S. enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, becoming the first of 16 financial services firms to settle litigation by investors.

However, the German lender did not admit wrongdoing in its agreement to the settlement, which also stipulates that it reinforce its antitrust compliance procedures.

On the data front, euro zone trade, labor and wage figures are due at 10:00 a.m. London time.