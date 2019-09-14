Here's how long it takes to improve your credit score

Generally speaking, the higher your credit score, the better off you are when seeking a loan.

But the recovery time from a missed payment or financial setback of any kind differs for everyone.

As many consumers know, your credit score plays a big role in daily life. It can determine the interest rate you'll pay for credit cards, car loans and mortgages — or whether you'll get a loan at all.

Those three digits can save you tens of thousands of dollars over time, or cost you just as much.

"Depending on your credit history, a 15- or 20-point shift could mean the difference between being approved or declined or better terms or higher costs," said Rod Griffin, the director of public education at Experian, a major credit-reporting firm.