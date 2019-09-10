Average FICO score hits all-time high

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wells Fargo, HD...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

What to expect from Apple's annual iPhone launch today

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models, an updated Apple Watch and more.

Technologyread more

JP Morgan takes on Stripe and Square with faster payments for...

Same-day deposits could give JP Morgan an edge as it faces fintech competitors that have taken the payments world by storm.

Financeread more

Wexner: I'm 'embarrassed' that I put my trust in 'depraved'...

Wexner has been in the spotlight over the past few months following disclosures of previous close ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The company he founded,...

Retailread more

State probes into Big Tech are a 'backstop' in case feds back...

Nearly all the nation's state attorneys general are probing Big Tech companies, which will likely put pressure on federal investigators.

Technologyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Altria, Wendy's, Dollar General...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

Soros offers rare praise for Trump and how he's handled Huawei in...

In an op-ed Tuesday, liberal financier George Soros said Huawei should not be removed from the U.S. entity list without Congress' consent.

Technologyread more

Target aims to bring on 130,000 workers for the holidays, more...

To stay competitive in the tight job market, Target is paying a minimum starting wage of $13 an hour, nearly twice the federal mark.

Retailread more

Saudi Aramco CEO confirms IPO will list locally 'very soon'

The IPO of the world's biggest oil company will take place whenever shareholders decide, according to the firm's CEO.

Oilread more

SEC chief wants regular investors to get access to private...

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said more needs to be done to make it easier for companies to go public.

Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.read more

SoftBank asks WeWork to shelve its IPO

WeWork advisors are still evaluating investor appetite for an IPO valuation between $15 billion and $20 billion.

Technologyread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. stock futures indicate a weaker Tuesday open on Wall Street after the Dow logged a four-session winning streak.

Marketsread more
Personal Finance

Average FICO score hits all-time high

Jessica Dickler@jdickler
Key Points
  • After bottoming a decade ago, credit scores are now at a record high.
  • The average national credit score is 706, according to FICO.
VIDEO2:0602:06
How a FICO credit score affects your life
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

When it comes to credit, Americans are scoring better than ever.

For the first time, the average national credit score has reached 706, according to FICO, the developer of one of the most commonly used scores by lenders.

FICO scores range from 300 to 850. A good score generally is above 700, and those over 760 are considered excellent.

More from Personal Finance:
Chase forgives debts of certain credit card holders
Here's one easy way to pay less to your credit card company
These moves can tank your credit score

That can make all the difference in the interest rate a consumer is going to pay for credit cards, car loans and mortgages — or whether they will get a loan at all.

"At over 700, you will qualify for just about any credit at favorable terms," said Ethan Dornhelm, vice president for scores and analytics at FICO.

Average credit scores most recently bottomed at 686 during the housing crisis a decade ago, when there was a sharp increase in foreclosures. They have since steadily ticked higher, according to Dornhelm. (See FICO's chart below.)

"We've been in a relatively stable economic period," Dornhelm said. During that time, low unemployment and a strong market have helped improve the average consumer's financial health and FICO score, which Dornhelm referred to as "a lagging indicator."

In addition, more people understand their credit behaviors and scores, and they are checking their scores more often, Dornhelm said. As a result, many consumers have changed their behavior for the better.

New standards for public records, which stripped all civil judgments and tax liens from credit reports, also played a role in driving the overall average higher.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.