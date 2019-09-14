These fast-food chains have dropped menu items this year — here's why

On Thursday, Taco Bell customers had to say "adios" to some menu items.

The Mexican-inspired chain joins several other fast-food companies scaling back their menus in 2019.

In recent years, as the fast-food industry has struggled to increase customer traffic, some chains have turned to buzzy limited-time offers to get attention. A popular limited-time item, like Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast drink more than decade ago, can become a permanent addition to the menu.

But if a restaurant adds too many, the elongated menu can overwhelm customers, slow down the kitchen and lead to longer drive-thru lines.

"A guest gets line resistance when someone is behind them, and they have to make a quick decision. In the drive-thru, it is the same thing where, not that they are honking, but they are honking in your head," said Gregg Rapp, a menu engineering consultant.

The general rule of thumb is to have seven or less menu items under each category, Rapp said.

When it comes to deciding what items to remove, menu engineers start by getting rid of the menu items that are unpopular and less profitable.

Even though removed items are usually not bestsellers, Rapp said that there will always be someone who complains about the changed menu. But there's a simple trick to waylay angry customers.

"What we typically do is keep it in the kitchen for 60 days or so, so we'll have it available, but then the next time the person comes in, they'll have forgotten about it," he said.