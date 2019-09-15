It's 'inevitable' a correction will hit big tech, investor Paul Meeks warns

The investor who ran the world's largest technology fund during the dot-com boom has a new warning.

Paul Meeks predicts a near-term correction will hit tech stocks.

"It's inevitable," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

Meeks, who's now a portfolio manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management, cites two chief factors for his negative outlook: U.S-China trade war fallout and the economic growth slowdown.

"My typical tech company is deeply embedded in a supply chain between the two nations," said Meeks. "We've also started to see a decline in the economic growth rate particularly abroad, less drastic here in the states. But a lot of people don't realize that tech products and services, whether that be sold to the enterprise or sold to the consumer, you know typically are cyclical."

He expects the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is up 23% year-to-date, will fall 10%.

Despite his pullback warning, Meeks plans to put money to work.

"I always have my eye on my favorite tech names, and I look for opportunities to buy them on dips," he said.