Apple's new iPhone 11 is now available for pre-order

Apple opened up orders for its new iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, at 8 a.m. Eastern on Friday morning.

The new iPhones officially launch in stores on Sept. 20 and people who place their orders early enough will receive their devices on the same day.

Apple used to open up pre-orders at 3 a.m. Eastern, but moved that time up this year likely to make it easier for people to buy its new phones. Some customers tweeted that Apple's pre-order website didn't go live on time, but CNBC was able to order one through the Apple Store app on an iPhone.

Apple announced the new phones during a press event on Tuesday, where it also announced the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new 10.2-inch iPad.