Apple's new iPhone 11 is now available for pre-order

Apple opened up orders for its new iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, at 8 a.m. Eastern on Friday morning.
The new iPhones officially launch in stores on Sept. 20 and people who place their orders early enough will receive their devices on the same day.
Apple used to open up pre-orders at 3 a.m. Eastern, but moved that time up this year likely to make it easier for people to buy its new phones. Some customers tweeted that Apple's pre-order website didn't go live on time, but CNBC was able to order one through the Apple Store app on an iPhone.
Apple announced the new phones during a press event on Tuesday, where it also announced the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new 10.2-inch iPad.
The iPhone 11 starts at $699, $50 cheaper than last year's iPhone XR, and offers a new ultra-wide angle lens in addition to a standard wide angle camera. It has a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and is slightly smaller with a 5.8-inch screen, the same size as last year's iPhone XS. It has a third 2x zoom camera. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 and has a 6.5-inch display, the same size as last year's iPhone XS Max.
All of the phones have Apple's new and faster A13 Bionic processor. The Pro models have nicer and more colorful screens than the iPhone 11. Apple also put a focus on battery life this year. The iPhone 11 has 1 hour of additional battery life over last year's iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 Pro has 4 hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS and the iPhone 11 Pro Max promises up to five hours of additional battery life over last year's iPhone XS Max.