Jeffrey Epstein's victims will not get cash damages from federal government over controversial non-prosecution deal, judge says

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series Benefitting Wall Street Rising, with a Performance by Rod Stewart at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2005 in New York City.

A federal judge in Florida ruled Monday that victims of late accused child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein will not get monetary damages from the U.S. government, despite a failure by federal prosecutors to inform them years ago about a controversial non-prosecution deal with the wealthy financier.

Judge Kenneth Marra also ruled against the victims' request that their lawyer fees be paid for by the government.

But Marra also suggested that the victims could "take solace" in the fact that their lawsuit against the government had brought national attention to the Crime Victims' Rights Act, the "shortcomings" of the Justice Department in dealing with Epstein victims and the fact that their civil case played a role in spurring a federal prosecution of Epstein in July.

Marra had ruled last February that federal prosecutors in Florida had violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act by not telling them they were agreeing in 2007 not to bring serious sex crime charges against Epstein, in exchange for his guilty plea to relatively minor state charges the following year.

As part of that ruling in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Marra had allowed two of Epstein's victims to argue what remedies, "if any, should be imposed by" Marra for the government's failure to inform the victims of the non-prosecution deal.

But the CVRA "does not authorize an award of restitution against the United States," Marra said in his decision Monday.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer for a group of Epstein victims, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Marra's ruling.

Epstein, 66, died in August from what authorities have said was a jailhouse suicide while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had pleaded not guilty in that case, where prosecutors had accused him of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his luxurious residences on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein became the subject of a local police investigation in Florida in the mid-2000s for his habitual use of young women to give him massages — allegedly as frequently as three times daily. A dispute between police and local prosecutors over how to handle the case led to the involvement of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Miami, then headed by Alex Acosta.