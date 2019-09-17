5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.Energyread more
The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.Marketsread more
Retailers could be in for a jolly jump in holiday sales despite headwinds like the U.S.-China trade war and threat of another economic slowdown.Retailread more
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.Technologyread more
Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...Technologyread more
The move is the latest sign of the blurring boundaries between big tech and big finance amid challenges for both industries.Financeread more
Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.The Fedread more
Pizza Hut is also talking with Kellogg and other suppliers about the plant-based meat trend.Restaurantsread more
Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.Energyread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open Tuesday, adding to Monday's sell-off that broke the Dow Jones Industrial Average's eight-session winning streak. Stocks held up pretty well Monday, considering the big spike in oil after Saturday's attacks on Saudi crude facilities. U.S. oil prices, after surging nearly 14.7% on Monday, were dropping about 1.5% Tuesday to about $62 per barrel. J.P. Morgan's chief quant said crude prices won't hurt stock prices unless they hit the $80 to $85 per barrel range. As the Federal Reserve begins its two-day September meeting Tuesday, market expectations for no interest rate cut were rising from near zero particularly last week to about 34% odds.
Satellite photos released by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe reveal the surgical precision with which Saudi Aramco's oil facilities were attacked early Saturday. The strikes, which unidentified U.S. officials have said involved at least 20 drones and several cruise missiles, forced Saudi Arabia to shut down half its oil production, representing about 5% of the world's global daily output. President Donald Trump said Monday it's looking like Iran was responsible but he's in no rush to respond militarily to the attack.
With Washington looking at Tehran for the attack on Saudi Arabia, Iran's supreme leader said Tuesday his country will never hold talks with America. Those comments come ahead of U.N. General Assembly meetings this week and next. Speculation surrounding talks between the U.S. and Iran began when Iran's foreign minister met with European diplomats at the G-7 summit in France last month. Trump has voiced his willingness to talk with the Iranians several times, but Iranian officials have demanded that sanctions be lifted first.
Trump is making a rare visit to California, a Democratic stronghold where he's expected to rake in millions of dollars during a series of reelection fundraisers. The president's visit Tuesday and Wednesday signals that despite the state's decidedly leftward swing, plenty of wealthy Republicans support his reelection bid. Trump continues to rake in tons of cash more than a year out from the November 2020 election, with his campaign and the Republican National Committee pulling in more than $210 million this year, Federal Election Commission records show. That's more than the combined total that all the Democrats seeking to replace him have raised.
After a series of setbacks and a massive valuation cut, the parent company of WeWork is delaying plans for its initial public offering. The U.S. office-sharing start-up was getting ready to launch an investor road show for its IPO this week, before making the last-minute decision on Monday to stand down, sources told Reuters. The company was concerned that its stock market debut would be snubbed by many investors. SoftBank, WeWork's biggest outside investor, had been reportedly pushing to shelve the IPO.
