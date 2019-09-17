Europe is being urged to spend, but some nations are showing little appetite for change

EU nations are at odds on how to change rules on government spending in the 28-member bloc — an impasse that could potentially halt plans to revive the region's economy.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, has started looking at ways to change its complex fiscal rulebook; but the initial debate between finance ministers at the weekend showed it will take time before any concrete proposals emerge.

"I do believe that the simpler the rules are the better and the enforcement factor is essential, because if we do not obey the law, then the credibility of the whole system is very weak," Lithuanian Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka told CNBC before meeting his EU counterparts.

Currently, the EU fiscal rules state that European countries should not have budget deficits higher than 3% of their annual gross domestic product (GDP) or a public debt figure above 60% of their GDP. There are countries that believe these ceilings should be changed to allow for further spending, but some say changing these limits is unthinkable.

"There's not much appetite for big discussions," a European official aware of the talks among the finance ministers, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC Monday morning.