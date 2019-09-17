FedEx falls 7% after missing on earnings, lowering 2020 guidance

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...Airlinesread more
Shares of FedEx fell more than 7% Tuesday after the company missed quarterly earnings estimates and lowered its 2020 guidance.
Here's how the company did for its fiscal first quarter, ended Aug. 31, compared with Wall Street expectations:
"Our performance continues to be negatively impacted by a weakening global macro environment driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty," Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith said in a statement. "Despite these challenges, we are positioning FedEx to leverage future growth opportunities as we continue the integration of TNT Express, enhance FedEx Ground residential delivery capabilities and modernize the FedEx Express air fleet and hub operations."
FedEx said it was lowering its full-year guidance for the fiscal year 2020 and now projects earnings between $10.00 to $12.00 per diluted share.
That revised outlook also reflects "increased FedEx Ground costs and August's loss of FedEx Ground business from a large customer," the company said in a release.
In August, FedEx announced it was ending its ground delivery contract with Amazon.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.