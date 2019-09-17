How an 'insane' meeting between super producer Brian Grazer and Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard turned into the smash hit TV show 'Empire'

Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer described Tuesday how a meeting with Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard spawned a number of movie, music and television projects, including the smash TV hit "Empire."

Grazer said the now-deceased rapper, also known as ODB (real name: Russell Jones), first popped on his radar when the producer was sitting in a New York taxi over 20 years ago listening to a "shock jock" on the radio.

"[ODB] was so wild and crazy. I thought, who is a man called ODB," said Grazer. "So I decided I'm going to meet him."

Two days later, they got together for an "insane" meeting, recalled Grazer, who appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about his new book, "Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection."

"Because I met [ODB], that turned into knowing [rapper] RZA, which turned into 'American Gangster,' which turned into the 'Made in America' concert I produced with Jay Z, which became 'Empire,' which became the 'Wu-Tang Clan' that is out on Hulu right now," Grazer said. "All because I met this one person."