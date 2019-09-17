Recession fears among fund managers rise to highest level in a decade

The risk of a global recession is at its highest since August 2009, according to a survey of fund managers, as slowing growth, trade and political uncertainty takes its toll on investor sentiment.

Some 38% of investors polled in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for September, released Tuesday, expect a recession over the next year. That figure was 34% in its August survey, the highest response since October 2011.

Investors polled between September 6 and September 12 showed no sign yet of a rotation into "value" assets, remaining overweight on investments that outperform during a backdrop of low growth and low rate. Only 7% of respondents expected value stocks to outperform growth over the next 12 months.