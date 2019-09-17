Oilman Harold Hamm on possibility of Saudi-like attack in US: 'We don't sweat it too much'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pelosi: Dems optimistic they can get to 'yes' on Trump North...

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

GM strike costing up to $100 million a day isn't worrying...

General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...

Autosread more

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Energyread more

Chamath Palihapitiya calls WeWork's governance 'short of...

"It is really a tale of pretty failed governance, almost of the highest order, short of something fraudulent," says the tech investor.

Deals and IPOsread more

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital trims its...

Private equity firm 3G Capital Partners discloses that it sold 25.1 million shares of Kraft Heinz, bringing its stake down by about 9%.

Marketsread more

Schwarzman: China's economic 'miracle' came at expense of the US...

"That leads the developed world to say to China: 'We've got to rebalance this. It's working for you. It's not working for us,'" says the billionaire Blackstone co-founder.

Economyread more

Bill Gates gave away $35 billion this year but net worth didn't...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.

Wealthread more

Gen Z shopping habits can fuel a brick-and-mortar resurgence,...

According to a new report, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer physical stores for shopping, largely for mental health reasons.

Retailread more

Uber drivers are protesting again — here's how much drivers earn

Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting their pay and working conditions. CNBC spoke with the company's drivers about how their financial lives are faring.

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kraft Heinz, Nordstrom...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Viacom CEO says new streaming services boosting demand

Viacom chief executive officer Bob Bakish is not worried about competition in the streaming space, on the heels of its merger with CBS.

The Faber Reportread more
Oil

Oilman Harold Hamm on possibility of Saudi-like attack in US: 'We don't sweat it too much'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • "We have a lot of export facilities ... so those things could be somewhat vulnerable, but thank goodness for the security we have in the U.S.," says the Continental Resources founder, chairman and CEO.
  • Coordinated strikes on oil processing facilities forced Saudi Aramco to stop production on more than 5% of global daily oil production.
VIDEO6:0106:01
Continental Resources CEO: US has better oil security than Saudi Arabia
Squawk on the Street

American oil billionaire Harold Hamm told CNBC on Tuesday that he's not worried about a potential attack on U.S. crude facilities like the one that happened over the weekend in Saudi Arabia.

"We're safer here in America, so we don't sweat it too much," the Continental Resources founder, chairman and CEO said in a "Squawk on the Street" interview.

"We have a lot of export facilities ... so those things could be somewhat vulnerable," he acknowledged, but then added, "thank goodness for the security we have in the U.S."

Shares of Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources fell about 11% on Tuesday after surging nearly 22% on Monday — mirroring directionally the U.S. oil price surge Monday that was nearly cut in half Tuesday on a report that Saudi oil output will return to normal faster than initially anticipated.

Saturday's coordinated drone and cruise missile strikes forced Saudi Arabia to shut down half its oil production capacity, or 5.7 million barrels per day of crude. That represents more than 5% of the world's global daily oil output. President Donald Trump said Monday it's looking like Iran was responsible, but he's in no rush to respond militarily.

Regardless of who carried out the strikes, Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman, told CNBC earlier Tuesday that they should never have been able to happen in the first place.

Saudi Arabia has experienced attacks before and "had to be able to see that this was a strong possibility," said Grappo, an ex-diplomat who held several roles in the State Department during former President George W. Bush's administration.

"I think the Saudi leadership has a great deal of explaining to do — that a country that ranks third in terms of total defense spending ... was not able to defend its most critical, and I can't underscore that enough, its most critical oil facility from these kinds of attacks," said Grappo, who was previously in senior positions at the U.S. embassies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Baghdad.