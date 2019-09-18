Asia Pacific stocks little changed as investors await Fed interest rate decision

Stocks in Asia Pacific were little changed in Wednesday morning trade as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, set to be released later stateside.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was little changed in early trade, while the Topix fell 0.31%. Data showed Wednesday that Japan's exports fell 8.2% year-on-year in August, less than expectations of a 10.9% decrease by economists in a Reuters poll.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.06%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev will begin taking orders in its second attempt to spin off its Asian business in Hong Kong on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $6.6 billion in its Budweiser listing — what could be the world's second largest IPO this year. Budweiser APAC is set to price the IPO Sept. 23, and the stock will debut on Sept. 30, the company said in a statement.