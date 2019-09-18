US Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed decision

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
U.S. government debt yields fell Wednesday morning as traders geared up for the latest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7769%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.2471%.
The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points despite a recent fall in energy prices.
This would be the bank's second rate cut in a decade, after the central bank decided to lower the Fed Funds Rate to a range of 2.0%-2.25% in July. Chairman Jerome Powell will address the press on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Federal Reserve meeting takes place a couple of days after President Donald Trump called the central bank "boneheads" and asked for zero or even negative rates.
Meanwhile, investors will also be looking at housing starts due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Wednesday.