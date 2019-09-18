US Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed decision

U.S. government debt yields fell Wednesday morning as traders geared up for the latest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.7769%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.2471%.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points despite a recent fall in energy prices.