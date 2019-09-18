European markets open slightly lower as investors await Fed rate decision

The trade war between the United States and China has lasted for more than one year — and a resolution is nowhere in sight.World Economyread more
European stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday morning, amid investor caution ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate cut.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down around 0.1% shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory.
Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with policymakers at the Federal Reserve set to conclude their two-day meeting later in the session.
A quarter-point rate cut is seen as a near-certainty, but investors are also expected to closely monitor the central bank's statement and economic projections.
Elsewhere, oil prices cooled on Wednesday as OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia announced that full oil production would soon be restored.
It comes after the country's largest oil processing facility Abqaiq and the nearby oil field was attacked on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production or more than half of the kingdom's output.
Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a press conference on Tuesday that oil production capabilities were fully restored, and that oil output would be back to pre-attack levels by the end of September.
Back in Europe, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to address European Parliament about Brexit on Wednesday.
Juncker met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for their first face-to-face encounter earlier this week, with the EU's top executive telling the U.K. premier that it is time to offer Brexit solutions.
On the data front, the U.K. is set to release consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) figures for August at around 9:30 a.m. London time.
The euro zone will publish a final reading of harmonized inflation data slightly later in the session.