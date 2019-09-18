Saudi Arabia's pledge to quickly restore crude production has triggered a repricing of oil

Saudi Arabia's pledge to fully restore crude production by the end of the month has prompted a flurry of oil market forecasters to reconsider their price projections.

"The oil market is facing challenging times," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank, said in a research note published Wednesday.

"Recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have painfully demonstrated the risks to oil supply, which is why short-term price spikes are possible at any time."

But, citing weakening market fundamentals, Fritsch explained that the German bank does not consider the recent price surge to be sustainable. Instead, Commerzbank expects the price of Brent oil to fall to $60 per barrel next year.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a press conference Tuesday that the kingdom would soon have its oil supply back online after a series of drone attacks knocked out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, traded at around $64.24 on Wednesday, down around 0.5%. The contract had previously soared as much as 19.5% at the start of the week, climbing to $71.95 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $58.88 on Wednesday, more than 0.8% lower. The losses come less than 48 hours after WTI futures posted their biggest one-day climb since 2008.