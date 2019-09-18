The Fed just cut interest rates. Here's how to boost your savings

As the Federal Reserve lowers rates, it's a good idea to make sure your savings are still getting the biggest boost.

The central bank cut its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter of a point. In July, the bank cut rates for the first time since the Great Recession.

As a result, some banks are pulling back their offerings on their savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

Online bank Synchrony has dialed back its savings account return to 2%, from 2.25% this summer. And the bank slashed the rate on its 5-year CD to 2.55% from 3.10%.

"I would expect rates to continue to drop on savings accounts," said Allan Roth, founder of the Wealth Logic financial advisory firm.

Even so, rates are pretty good by recent standards and it's worth shopping around for the best offer.

"You can still earn more than the rate of inflation and that was not the case for more than a decade," said Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at personal finance website Bankrate.com.

Your savings can pick up a 2.52% return at Vio Bank. CIT Bank is offering a 2.2% rate on its savings account, so long as you deposit $100 a month (or maintain a $25,000 balance). If you can deposit at least $5,000, the savings rate at Citizens Access is 2%.

BankDirect, an online bank, is offering 2.53% on a 2-year CD, if you can tie up $10,000. A 1-year CD at BMO Harris Bank is paying 2.3%.