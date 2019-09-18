Trump names State Dept official Robert O'Brien as national security advisor, replacing John Bolton

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist saysMarket Insiderread more
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Robert O'Brien as his national security advisor on Wednesday, eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.
O'Brien, a State Department official, will become Trump's fourth national security advisor, following the departures of Bolton and three-star Army generals Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster.
The national security advisor does not require Senate confirmation. The position comes with a staff of hundreds of specialists from the Pentagon, State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies.
The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Bolton, who was named national security advisor to succeed McMaster in March 2018, was known for his hardline approach to foreign policy, including calls for a pre-emptive strike on Iran and a hawkish position on North Korea. Trump announced on Sept. 10 that he fired Bolton saying that his advisor "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions." Bolton said he resigned.
Trump has said he fired Flynn for lying to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with foreign officials, while the president was reportedly frustrated with McMaster's detailed reports on national security matters.
O'Brien's ascension comes as the Trump administration has pulled the United States back from global commitments and pushed forward on ambitious projects like the denuclearization of North Korea, a growing military footprint on the southwest border with Mexico, rising tensions with Iran, a bitter trade war with China and a recently aborted effort to negotiate the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.
