Politics

Trump names State Dept official Robert O'Brien as national security advisor, replacing John Bolton

Amanda Macias@amanda_m_macias
Key Points
  • Trump's announcement of his fourth national security advisor comes eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.
  • Trump says he fired Bolton, but Bolton says he resigned.
  • The position does not require Senate confirmation.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - AUGUST 02: Robert C. OBrien, special envoy sent by Donald Trump, returns to the courthouse after the lunch break on the third day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on August 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. American rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, along with Dave Rispers and Bladimir Corniel are on trial for assault after an alleged confrontation with a man in Stockholm in June. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Michael Campanella | Getty Images News | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Robert O'Brien as his national security advisor on Wednesday, eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.

O'Brien, a State Department official, will become Trump's fourth national security advisor, following the departures of Bolton and three-star Army generals Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster.

The national security advisor does not require Senate confirmation. The position comes with a staff of hundreds of specialists from the Pentagon, State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies.

The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Bolton, who was named national security advisor to succeed McMaster in March 2018, was known for his hardline approach to foreign policy, including calls for a pre-emptive strike on Iran and a hawkish position on North Korea. Trump announced on Sept. 10 that he fired Bolton saying that his advisor "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions." Bolton said he resigned.

National Security Advisor John R. Bolton listens as President Donald J. Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Trump has said he fired Flynn for lying to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with foreign officials, while the president was reportedly frustrated with McMaster's detailed reports on national security matters.

O'Brien's ascension comes as the Trump administration has pulled the United States back from global commitments and pushed forward on ambitious projects like the denuclearization of North Korea, a growing military footprint on the southwest border with Mexico, rising tensions with Iran, a bitter trade war with China and a recently aborted effort to negotiate the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.