Trump names State Dept official Robert O'Brien as national security advisor, replacing John Bolton

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - AUGUST 02: Robert C. OBrien, special envoy sent by Donald Trump, returns to the courthouse after the lunch break on the third day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on August 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. American rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, along with Dave Rispers and Bladimir Corniel are on trial for assault after an alleged confrontation with a man in Stockholm in June. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Robert O'Brien as his national security advisor on Wednesday, eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.

O'Brien, a State Department official, will become Trump's fourth national security advisor, following the departures of Bolton and three-star Army generals Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster.

The national security advisor does not require Senate confirmation. The position comes with a staff of hundreds of specialists from the Pentagon, State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies.

The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Bolton, who was named national security advisor to succeed McMaster in March 2018, was known for his hardline approach to foreign policy, including calls for a pre-emptive strike on Iran and a hawkish position on North Korea. Trump announced on Sept. 10 that he fired Bolton saying that his advisor "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions." Bolton said he resigned.