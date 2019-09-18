FedEx is plunging and Wall Street analysts are bailing on the stock

Wall Street analysts are bailing on FedEx after the shipping giant reported earnings that missed estimates and cut its full year forecast on Tuesday after the bell. Management blamed the loss of Amazon business, trade issues, and foreign business related to TNT Express integration.

Analysts from Stifel, BMO, Deutsche Bank, and KeyBanc reacted swiftly by downgrading the stock.

Shares of the company plunged 10% in premarket trading to $154.70.

"We downgrade FDX to sector weight from overweight to reflect a softer international outlook, negative mix shift with respect to Ground margins, and elevated nearterm investment," analysts at KeyBanc said.

One analyst admitted that a downgrade after the fact might be obvious but said company management has to start taking responsibility.

"The downgrade reflects two key issues: very weak fiscal 1Q results and guidance, and lack of acknowledgement from management with respect to its own execution failures," Deutsche Bank said.

"While some may view this as the bottom in shares, we don't see any support until management takes responsibility for recent performance and clearly articulates a credible path to better results and cash flow (and delivers on it). In the meantime shares will continue to melt lower, and rightfully so," they said.

Here's what else analysts are saying about FedEx's earnings report: