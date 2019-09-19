Bank of England holds rates, warns another Brexit delay could hurt economic growth

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 28, 2016.

The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates steady on Thursday, as Brexit uncertainty continues to hang over the world's fifth-largest economy.

With less than 45 days to go before the U.K. is set to leave the European Union, the BOE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Mark Carney, unanimously voted to hold interest rates at 0.75%.

Sterling was little changed on the news, trading 0.1% lower at around $1.2459.

Policymakers at the BOE reiterated their view that leaving the EU without a deal would slow growth and raise prices.

But, the central bank also warned that another delay to Britain's departure date could lead to further economic weakness.

"It is possible that political events could lead to a further period of entrenched uncertainty about the nature of, and the transition to, the United Kingdom's eventual future trading relationship with the European Union," the bank said in a press release.

"The longer those uncertainties persist, particularly in an environment of weaker global growth, the more likely it is that demand growth will remain below potential, increasing excess supply,"