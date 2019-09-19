UK has until end of this month to come up with a Brexit proposal or 'it's over,' EU leaders say

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The lack of clarity surrounding the U.S.-China trade war is what's really hitting global growth, says ex- Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin.World Economyread more
China's economy has long relied on factors such high levels of investments and an expanding labor force for growth. Those growth drivers are running out of steam.China Economyread more
India could benefit from the fallout in the U.S.-China trade war, experts told CNBC — but much-needed reforms on land and labor could prove to be a challenge for companies...Asia Economyread more
New crash tests show the Tesla Model 3 and the Audi e-tron, are among the safest models out on the road. The results bolster the theory electric vehicles may be better...Autosread more
U.S. consumers and growth in sectors such as technology have offset declines in other American industries, says Tom Finke, chairman and CEO of investment management firm...US Economyread more
The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and be briefed...Airlinesread more
Last weekend's attacks on oil facilities — and the spike in crude prices that followed — should show that the world needs to stop relying on oil, says Helen Clark.Energyread more
The photo depicts Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Liberal Party spokesman confirms the photo is of...Electionsread more
As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...Health and Scienceread more
The U.K. has until September 30 to make written proposals to replace the controversial Irish backstop or its relationship with the EU is over, the leaders of France and Finland agreed Wednesday.
The ultimatum comes as frustration grows in EU circles ahead of the October 31 departure date. Several European officials and leaders have argued that they had reached a deal with the previous U.K. government, called the Withdrawal Agreement, and if the current British leadership does not want to leave the bloc under those terms, then it's up to the U.K. to make new proposals – something that the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has not yet done.
"If the U.K. wants to discuss alternatives to the existing Brexit agreement then these must be presented before the end of the month," the Finnish Prime Minister, Antti Rinne, told reporters on Wednesday, according to Sky News.
"If not by then, then it's over," Rinne added about the U.K.'s relationship with the other European countries.
His remarks came after a meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron – a hard-liner during the Brexit process.
Earlier on Wednesday, the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said: "It is not good enough to explain why the (Irish) backstop needs to be removed. We need legally operational solutions in the Withdrawal Agreement to reply precisely to each of these problems."
The U.K. government, under the leadership of Boris Johnson, is against the Withdrawal Agreement due to one sticking point: the Irish backstop. This is an insurance policy that would essentially prevent a hard border in the area splitting Northern Ireland (part of the U.K.) and the Republic of Ireland (an EU member state). Boris Johnson, and other Brexit supporters, believe this so-called backstop could break up the United Kingdom, given that there would be different sets of rules in Northern Ireland compared to Scotland or England.
The EU keeps arguing that their intention is not to trigger the Irish backstop; rather its aim is to reach a trade deal as soon as possible, but it needs the Irish backstop in the exit deal to protect its single market in the event a deal is not reached.
The U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said that a deal is possible at an upcoming European summit on October 17. However, European leaders want to discuss the U.K.'s proposals ahead of that summit and, have hence asked the U.K. to submit these proposals by the end of September.
In an exclusive interview with CNBC Friday, Finland's Antti Rinne said a no-deal Brexit is likely.
This chance of a no-deal Brexit increases if there are no proposals by the end of the month. Despite the EU's willingness to reach an agreement on the U.K.'s departure, as well as legislation from the U.K. Parliament against a no-deal Brexit, the lack of an agreement means a no-deal Brexit is likely.
The only ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 are: if there is an agreement between the U.K. government and the EU that is then approved by the U.K. parliament; or if the U.K. requests another extension and the other 27 European countries approve that request.