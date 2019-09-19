UK has until end of this month to come up with a Brexit proposal or 'it's over,' EU leaders say

The U.K. has until September 30 to make written proposals to replace the controversial Irish backstop or its relationship with the EU is over, the leaders of France and Finland agreed Wednesday.

The ultimatum comes as frustration grows in EU circles ahead of the October 31 departure date. Several European officials and leaders have argued that they had reached a deal with the previous U.K. government, called the Withdrawal Agreement, and if the current British leadership does not want to leave the bloc under those terms, then it's up to the U.K. to make new proposals – something that the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has not yet done.

"If the U.K. wants to discuss alternatives to the existing Brexit agreement then these must be presented before the end of the month," the Finnish Prime Minister, Antti Rinne, told reporters on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

"If not by then, then it's over," Rinne added about the U.K.'s relationship with the other European countries.

His remarks came after a meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron – a hard-liner during the Brexit process.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said: "It is not good enough to explain why the (Irish) backstop needs to be removed. We need legally operational solutions in the Withdrawal Agreement to reply precisely to each of these problems."