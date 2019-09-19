Jeff Bezos unveils sweeping plan to tackle climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveiled a sweeping new plan to tackle climate change at an event held on Thursday at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.

Bezos said Amazon has committed to meet the goals of the UN's Paris Agreement 10 years ahead of schedule, as well as measure and reporting the company's emissions on a regular basis, implement decarbonization strategies and alter its business strategies to offset remaining emissions. He added that his goal is for 80% of Amazon's energy use to be renewable by 2024, before transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

As part of the announcement, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian. Bezos said the first electric delivery vans will be on the road by 2021 and he estimates 100,000 vehicles to be deployed by 2024. The move builds on Rivian's $700 million investment round in February, which was led by Amazon.

Bezos' appearance comes as Amazon faces mounting pressure from employees to address its environmental impact.

At Amazon's annual shareholder meeting in May, thousands of employees submitted a proposal asking Bezos to develop a comprehensive climate-change plan and reduce its carbon footprint, though it was ultimately rejected. The proposal was built on an employee letter published in April that accused Amazon of donating to climate-delaying legislators and urged the company to transition away from fossil fuels.

Additionally, over 1,000 Amazon employees have said they plan to walk out on Sept. 20 as part of the Global Climate Strike, of which Google and Microsoft employees also plan to participate. The employee walkout represents the first strike at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in the company's 25-year history, according to Wired.

The company has taken previous steps to address climate change. In February, Amazon announced it would make half of all its shipments carbon neutral by 2030 by using more eco-friendly packaging, using more renewable energy like wind power, as well as using electric vans for package deliveries. As part of that effort, which it calls "Shipment Zero," Amazon said it would share its company-wide carbon footprint for the first time later this year.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.