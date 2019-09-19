Jim Cramer says Bernstein's downgrade on Costco creates a buying opportunity

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.Autosread more
Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...Technologyread more
Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...Politicsread more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
The Pentagon on Thursday said the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were "sophisticated" and represented a "dramatic escalation" in tensions within the region.Defenseread more
The flap illustrates the growing distrust of the YouTube community, and willingness to assume the worst in light of unclear communication.Technologyread more
Four years ago Microsoft had just two women on its board. Walmsley is now the fifth.Technologyread more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.Technologyread more
Patrick Shyu, a former tech lead at Google, has posted a series of videos making fun of Facebook, where he worked as a software engineer until last month.Technologyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted a new bearish assessment of Costco will induce a buying opportunity in the stock.
Earlier that day an A.B. Bernstein analyst downgraded the equity to underperform from market perform, citing "too high" valuation and that investors are "overestimating" its growth prospects. The analyst Brandon Fletcher was also concerned that customers would shop elsewhere if the economy continues to slow down.
Shares of the membership warehouse club fell 1.57% during the session. Cramer called it "the first real price break" in Costco's stock in the past year.
"The next time some analyst knocks down a best-of-breed stock with a cogent downgrade that's focused on valuation, you need to take advantage of that best-of-breed-opportunity weakness and you need to do some buying," said the "Mad Money" host, who ranks Costco among his so-called WATCH group of retailers with scale.
The acronym includes other giant retailers in Walmart, Amazon, Target and Home Depot.
"Costco is a best-of-breed retailer that has repeatedly reinvented itself, and if they need to reinvent themselves again, that's exactly what they'll do," Cramer argued.
He is convinced that the downgrade from Bernstein, an investment firm with $581 billion in assets under management as of June, will have an ephemeral impact on the Costco's shares. The stock price has run more than 41% this year — it was due for a pullback, but it should still be in your shopping cart, the host said.
Investors must be willing to "pay up for best of breed," he added.
"I'd give it a day or two more to make sure all the weak hands get shaken out," Cramer said. "After that, though, I have no doubt that Costco's worth buying into weakness."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amazon and Home Depot.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com