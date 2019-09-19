Retirees are spending nearly $1,000 on this medical cost — and Medicare doesn't cover it

gilaxia | iStock | 360 | Getty Images

Chances are that you're overlooking a major retiree health care expense — and it'll take a bite out of your pocket book. It's the cost of dental care. In all, 27 million people — nearly 2 out of 3 Medicare beneficiaries — have no dental coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Medicare doesn't cover crowns, dentures, fillings and cleanings.

Beneficiaries who went to the dentist in 2016 paid an average of $922 in out-of-pocket expenses, Kaiser found. People who do have dental insurance tend to get it through private Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other private plans, including individually purchased coverage and workplace retiree insurance, according to Kaiser. The organization recently examined potential policy changes that could expand dental coverage to Medicare beneficiaries. Those changes include adding a dental benefit to Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and creating a voluntary dental benefit under a new part of Medicare.

Specialty dental work

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Your twice-annual dental visit on its own may be affordable. The cost of a simple cleaning for an adult averages around $129 for patients in Manhattan, according to FAIR Health Consumer, a site that estimates the cost of medical procedures. Patients who are uninsured or who are seeing a dentist that's out-of-network may expect to shell out $210 for this service, FAIR Health found. It's a different story if you're getting a crown, fillings or dentures. the cost of getting a ceramic or porcelain crown over metal can run up to $2,000 for patients who see out-of-network dentists or who have no insurance, according to FAIR Health. "You'll want insurance for those higher costs, including fillings, crowns and dentures," said Gretchen Jacobson, associate director with the Kaiser Family Foundation's program on Medicare Policy.

Expenses despite insurance

xavierarnau | E+ | Getty Images

While dental coverage can take the edge off some costs, patients may still be on the hook for high bills. Kaiser gave the example of a 72-year-old patient who received treatment for tooth decay, three fillings and two crowns. This same patient received additional periodontal maintenance six months later. He would be responsible for $4,300 in expenses without insurance, Kaiser found. Even with dental coverage via Medicare Advantage, this same patient would be on the hook for up to $3,300. Deductibles and coinsurance — the percentage of costs the client must pay for — are the out-of-pocket expenses that drive costs for these patients.

Ask questions