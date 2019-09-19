UAW strike threatens Michigan's bonds, could push state economy into recession

DETROIT – The ongoing United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors is a "threat" to Michigan's economy and could push the state into recession, Moody's Investors Service and an economist warned.

The bond ratings company said the work stoppage, now on its fourth day, poses an "outsized economic threat" to Michigan as well as local governments such as Detroit "that have above-average economic exposure to the automotive giant."

How much pressure the strike puts on Michigan's municipal and state bonds, according to the firm, depends on "how long GM facilities remain shut and, for local governments, whether income," Moody's said in a research note sent to clients Thursday.

"If the strike drags on for many weeks, they estimate that total state tax withholdings will be reduced by $3.5-$4.6 million per week (or about 1.75%-2.3% of targeted weekly statewide withholding revenue), including estimated effects on other businesses," Moody's said.

Leaders with the UAW called the strike after negotiators failed to reach a tentative deal by a Saturday night deadline. About 48,000 workers from 55 facilities from nearly a dozen states began manning picket lines instead of assembly lines on Monday.

GM's use of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain among the major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.